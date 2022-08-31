See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Rapid City, SD
Dr. Rachel Edelen, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rachel Edelen, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. 

Dr. Edelen works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Rapid City Clinic
    640 Flormann St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 755-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Rachel Edelen, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Endocrinology
NPI Number
  • 1164479630
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rachel Edelen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Edelen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Edelen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Edelen works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Edelen’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

