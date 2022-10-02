Overview

Dr. Rachel Dultz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Dultz works at Breast Surgical Specialist, LLC in East Windsor, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.