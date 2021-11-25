Overview

Dr. Rachel Diteresi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Diteresi works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.