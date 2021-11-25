Dr. Rachel Diteresi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diteresi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Diteresi, MD
Dr. Rachel Diteresi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Radiation Oncology Assoc of Kc12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-6200
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Kind, compassionate and caring. She explains everything she is doing and next steps.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Dr. Diteresi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diteresi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diteresi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diteresi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diteresi.
