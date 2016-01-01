Dr. Rachel Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Dean, MD is a dermatologist in Alexandria, LA. She currently practices at Dean Dermatology & Skin Therapy and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Dean is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dean Dermatology & Skin Therapy4615 Parliament Dr Ste 204, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 722-7109
-
2
Mid State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Center LLC134 E 5th St, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 545-2394
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Rachel Dean, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649413881
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.