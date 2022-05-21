Dr. Rachel Dalton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Dalton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Dalton, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center.
Dr. Dalton works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Surgical Associates Sc1505 Eastland Dr Ste 2200, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 454-3456
-
2
Harold A Nord OBGYN SC1302 Franklin Ave Ste 3000, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 454-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalton?
Dr Dalton has cared for us during three of our pregnancies and I couldn’t be happier. Her compassion and kindness are unrivaled in our community and we are lucky to have her! She has such a calming presence and she makes you feel so heard and taken care of. We are blessed to have her!
About Dr. Rachel Dalton, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235360199
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Hospital-Evanston, Il
- St. Francis Hospital Evanston, Il
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Milligan College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton works at
Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalton speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.