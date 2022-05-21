Overview

Dr. Rachel Dalton, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center.



Dr. Dalton works at Heart of Illinois Obstetrics & Gynecology in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Normal, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.