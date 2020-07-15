Dr. Dalthorp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Dalthorp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Dalthorp, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Dr. Dalthorp works at
Locations
Balance Women's Health1105 Sw 30th Ct, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 378-2727Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring and a great listener. I highly recommend her and she has the best staff.
About Dr. Rachel Dalthorp, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811218803
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalthorp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalthorp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalthorp.
