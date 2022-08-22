Overview

Dr. Rachel Cullison, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cortland, OH. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cullison works at Steward Family Medicine Cortland in Cortland, OH with other offices in Hermitage, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.