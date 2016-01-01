Dr. Csaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Csaki, MD
Dr. Rachel Csaki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Slidell2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
David Brashear, Clinical Social Work105 Medical Center Dr Ste 306, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 643-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachel Csaki, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Science Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Csaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Csaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Csaki has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Csaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Csaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Csaki.
