Dr. Rachel Colman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Colman, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Colman works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 Main St Ste 103, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener, intelligent, up to date on latest treatments and guidelines, and a highly empathetic person. Thank you Dr. Colman!
About Dr. Rachel Colman, MD
- Headache Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1396979951
Education & Certifications
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Neurology
