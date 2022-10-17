Overview

Dr. Rachel Colman, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Colman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.