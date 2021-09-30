See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houma, LA
Dr. Rachel Coleman-Pierron, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Coleman-Pierron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.

Dr. Coleman-Pierron works at DUGAS, MALCOLM J, MSW in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Neurology Care at TGMC
    8120 Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 873-3484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Terrebonne General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Dr. Coleman-Pierron is awesome!!! She actually really listens to her patients. I went to several doctors in the area who told me nothing was wrong with me. Dr. Coleman-Pierron did a very thorough evaluation and was able to determine my diagnosis! I am so grateful for her and I appreciate her compassion has shown towards me.
    G. B. — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Rachel Coleman-Pierron, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740555101
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Coleman-Pierron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman-Pierron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coleman-Pierron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coleman-Pierron works at DUGAS, MALCOLM J, MSW in Houma, LA. View the full address on Dr. Coleman-Pierron’s profile.

    Dr. Coleman-Pierron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman-Pierron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman-Pierron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman-Pierron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

