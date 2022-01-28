Dr. Rachel Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Clark, MD
Dr. Rachel Clark, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
MGH Center for Gynecologic Cancers55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4800Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Cannot say enough good things about Dr Clark. Smart, prudent and professional with a fabulous sense of humor. Explains things clearly and concisely and cuts straight to the quick... literally.
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760673883
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.