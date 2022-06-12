Dr. Rachel Ciaccio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciaccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Ciaccio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rachel Ciaccio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Boca Raton Office6853 SW 18th St Ste 301, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-3775
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Caring, attentive, professional, great staff, and a wonderful demeanor. You feel seen and heard here.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578558656
- Winthrop University Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Ciaccio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciaccio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciaccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciaccio works at
Dr. Ciaccio has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciaccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciaccio speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciaccio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciaccio.
