Dr. Rachel Chatters, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Chatters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
Rachel Z Chatters MD1935 Southwood Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 475-9009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We Love Dr. Chatters like family. I leave her office satisfied that my kids are getting the best care possible. ??Awesome communication during your visits and caring staff!
About Dr. Rachel Chatters, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatters.
