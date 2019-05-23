Dr. Rachel Chaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Chaney, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Chaney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, NM. They completed their residency with University Of New Mexico
Dr. Chaney works at
Locations
San Juan Regional Heart Center407 S Schwartz Ave Ste 202, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 609-6770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
San Juan Health Partners Specialty Services1485 Florida Rd Ste 102A, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 444-0260
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chaney was my 3rd cardiologist. She helped me where the other 2 kept me sick
About Dr. Rachel Chaney, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871513887
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaney accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaney has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaney.
