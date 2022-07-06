Dr. Rachel Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Chandler, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Chandler, MD is a Dermatologist in Midland, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chandler works at
Locations
Midland Dermatology5117 Sunmore Cir, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 689-2512
Midland Dermatology4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 100B, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 689-2512
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't particularly care to go to the doctor, to be honest I'm not real crazy about getting undressed for an examination either. I've got a family history that includes skin cancer, so I've made it a point to get regular checkups. Over the years, I've seen several dermatologists. Dr. Chandler has been the easiest to schedule, as well as be able to get in and back out. She listens to my concerns and answers any questions I might have. It's not that I would recommend her, I HAVE recommended her to many of my friends. She does an excellent job!
About Dr. Rachel Chandler, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1396937280
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Folliculitis, Psoriasis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.