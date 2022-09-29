See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brigham City, UT
Dr. Rachel Chamberlain, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Rachel Chamberlain, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Chamberlain works at MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City in Brigham City, UT with other offices in Lompoc, CA and Farr West, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City
    970 Medical Dr Ste 202, Brigham City, UT 84302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 695-2273
  2. 2
    North Third Center
    136 N 3rd St, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 736-1253
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Lompoc District Hospital
    1515 E Ocean Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 737-3395
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  4. 4
    Mountainstar Ogden Pediatrics
    1741 N 2000 W Ste 3, Farr West, UT 84404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 695-2273
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I have not found a good primary doctor since moving here in 2017. I found her because my original OBGYN no longer came down to Farr West area so they just switched me to her and I went to her for yearly checkups and she is amazing. Very informative, knowledgeable, understanding and great bedside manner! And I love how the office calls me to set up appointments when my year checkups come up because I'm not a huge fan of calling places for that.
    Lisa — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Chamberlain, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902293277
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chamberlain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chamberlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.