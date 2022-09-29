Dr. Chamberlain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Chamberlain, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Chamberlain, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City970 Medical Dr Ste 202, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 695-2273
-
2
North Third Center136 N 3rd St, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 736-1253Wednesday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Lompoc District Hospital1515 E Ocean Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 737-3395Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
4
Mountainstar Ogden Pediatrics1741 N 2000 W Ste 3, Farr West, UT 84404 Directions (435) 695-2273MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamberlain?
I have not found a good primary doctor since moving here in 2017. I found her because my original OBGYN no longer came down to Farr West area so they just switched me to her and I went to her for yearly checkups and she is amazing. Very informative, knowledgeable, understanding and great bedside manner! And I love how the office calls me to set up appointments when my year checkups come up because I'm not a huge fan of calling places for that.
About Dr. Rachel Chamberlain, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902293277
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.