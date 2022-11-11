Overview

Dr. Rachel Careccia, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Careccia works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.