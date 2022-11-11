Dr. Rachel Careccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Careccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Careccia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Careccia, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Careccia works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology - Carrollwood3820 Northdale Blvd Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 712-5702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Careccia?
I am very comfortable with Dr Careccia and trust her expertise to care for my high risk skin care needs.
About Dr. Rachel Careccia, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194735688
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Careccia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Careccia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Careccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Careccia works at
Dr. Careccia has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Careccia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Careccia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Careccia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Careccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Careccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.