Overview

Dr. Rachel Cain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cain works at Mercy Reg Med Ctr Inpat Svs in Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.