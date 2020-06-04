Overview

Dr. Rachel Bos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Bos works at Rocky Mountain Family Medicine, Boulder, CO in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.