Dr. Rachel Bloom, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
2.5 (17)
Dr. Rachel Bloom, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    22 Old Short Hills Rd Bsmt LL1, Livingston, NJ 07039 (973) 422-1230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Visual Field Defects
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Visual Field Defects

Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 30, 2018
    Warm, accommodating, and knowledgable. Everyone in the office was very helpful with my questions. Wouldn't take my child to anyone else!
    — Sep 30, 2018
    About Dr. Rachel Bloom, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1669638409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
    Residency
    Internship
    Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester/New York Medical College
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

