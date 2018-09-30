Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Bloom, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Bloom, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 22 Old Short Hills Rd Bsmt LL1, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 422-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
Warm, accommodating, and knowledgable. Everyone in the office was very helpful with my questions. Wouldn't take my child to anyone else!
About Dr. Rachel Bloom, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English
- 1669638409
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
- Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester/New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.