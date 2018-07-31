Dr. Rachel Bier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Bier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Bier, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Bier works at
Locations
Endocrinology Consultants, PC229 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8999Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bier is AMAZING!!! She is kind, listens to MY concerns and always takes the time to explain everything in a way that is easy to understand. I tell my whole family to see her and they all love her.
About Dr. Rachel Bier, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bier has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Hyperaldosteronism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bier.
