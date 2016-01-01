Dr. Rachel Barron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Barron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Barron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Barron works at
Locations
Women's Health Institute850 Columbia Rd Ste 330, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-3883
Fairview General Hospital Laboratory18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (440) 835-3883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachel Barron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386962793
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barron accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barron has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.