Dr. Rachel Baldwin, MD

Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Rachel Baldwin, MD is a Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Baldwin works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kimel Park (Integrative Medicine) in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kimel Park (Integrative Medicine)
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kimel Park (Integrative Medicine)
190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 125, Winston Salem, NC 27103
(336) 571-7280
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1679614564
    • University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

