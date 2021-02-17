Overview

Dr. Rachel Allen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Allen works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.