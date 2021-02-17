Dr. Rachel Allen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Allen, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Allen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Locations
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Allen has been my doctor for about 4 years. I have always found her to be thorough and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her. Her office has been responsive and professional.
About Dr. Rachel Allen, DO
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982866158
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
