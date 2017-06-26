See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Largo, FL
Dr. Rachel Agustines, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (29)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Agustines, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Agustines works at Florida Behavioral Medicine - Largo in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Behavioral Medicine - Largo
    1100 CLEARWATER LARGO RD N, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 518-6444
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Rachel Agustines, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1386617306
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agustines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agustines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agustines works at Florida Behavioral Medicine - Largo in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Agustines’s profile.

    Dr. Agustines has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agustines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Agustines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agustines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agustines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agustines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

