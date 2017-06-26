Dr. Agustines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Agustines, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rachel Agustines, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Florida Behavioral Medicine - Largo1100 CLEARWATER LARGO RD N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 518-6444Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Augustines is an excellent child psychiatrist. She listens to our concerns and does not over push medications. If a medication is wrong, she is thoughtful in her approach and vastly knowledgeable on what is right and wrong for the individual patient. We've seen many different doctors over the years, and Dr. Augustines is by far the best we've had.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1386617306
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
