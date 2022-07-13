See All Dermatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Rachel Abuav, MD

Dermatology
3 (7)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rachel Abuav, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Abuav works at Cedars-Sinai Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars Sinai Dermatology
    99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 620-2432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Great doctor. Very smart and caring. Felt like she took time to listen to my concerns and spent time with me, explaining carefully everything. With some doctors, it feels like you're just a number.
    PR — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Abuav, MD
    About Dr. Rachel Abuav, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356481733
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rockefeller University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abuav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abuav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abuav works at Cedars-Sinai Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abuav’s profile.

    Dr. Abuav has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abuav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

