Dr. Racheed Ghanami, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LSU Med Sch and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Ghanami works at Southern OBGYN in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.