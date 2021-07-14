Dr. Racheed Ghanami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Racheed Ghanami, MD
Overview
Dr. Racheed Ghanami, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LSU Med Sch and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Southern OBGYN155 Hospital Dr Ste 410, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-9700
Southern Vascular Clinic5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 534-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had carotid artery surgery recently and have to say that Dr. Racheed Ghanami is an excellent doctor and surgeon. I can't say enough good things about him. Thank you God for giving us such an awesome doctor. He is dedicated, kind and really cares about his patients before and after surgery. He also has a great staff that is also knowledgeable, caring and kind. I doubt you will find a better doctor anywhere. I am so thankful to have him as my doctor and he is definitely one of my heros. Thank you Dr. Ghanami and your staff! You are the best!
About Dr. Racheed Ghanami, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326263336
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- LSU Med Ctr
- LSU Med Sch
- University of Louisiana at Monroe
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghanami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghanami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghanami has seen patients for Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.