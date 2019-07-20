Dr. Tyagi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachana Tyagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachana Tyagi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Tyagi works at
Locations
1
Atrium Health Navicent Children's Care Pediatric Orthopedics840 Pine St Ste 900, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-9060
2
Level One Neurology LLC19 Baker Ave Ste 301, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5305Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding —was seen emergency-subdural hematoma, operation and follow up visits — saved my life. Dr. Tyagi is caring and responsive. Would recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Rachana Tyagi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437378080
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Tyagi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyagi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyagi.
