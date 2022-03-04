Dr. Rachana Potru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachana Potru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachana Potru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
1
Virginia Hospital Center Arlington1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-6406
2
Gastroenterology Center of Northern Virginia Ltd.1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 204, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 560-6106
3
Gastroenterology Center NOVA3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 220, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 560-6106
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Potru is amazing….and in-demand. While the office and staff can be difficult to deal with, she is a gem. I started to have some very acute symptoms that were confounding several specialists. She was doggedly on my case to find the answers…ordering all the tests to help get to the bottom of it. She is kind, extremely competent and well-respected by other physicians I see.
About Dr. Rachana Potru, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235395583
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rush University Medical Center
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
