Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Krishna works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishna?
About Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1073801858
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krishna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishna works at
Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.