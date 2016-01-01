See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Krishna works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Lung Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

