Dr. Rachana Krishna, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Krishna works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Lung Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.