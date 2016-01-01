Overview

Dr. Rachakonda Prabhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Prabhu works at Eldorado Medical Center in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Obesity and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.