- Dr. Rachakonda Prabhu, MD
Dr. Rachakonda Prabhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachakonda Prabhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Kidney Clinic Inc1905 Civic Center Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 649-3736Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nevada Medical Centermedipartners Inc1905 Civic Ctr Dr # North, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 877-9514
-
3
The Sleep Center of Nevada5701 W Charleston Blvd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 818-2444
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
