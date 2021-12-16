See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fitchburg, WI
Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO

Internal Medicine
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, WI. 

Dr. Ziska works at Group Health Cooperative The Hatchery Hill Clinic in Fitchburg, WI with other offices in Madison, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ghc Hatchery Hill Pharmacy
    3051 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 661-7200
  2. 2
    Ghc Pharmacy Capitol
    675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 257-9700
  3. 3
    Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic
    8202 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 831-1766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dizziness
Vertigo
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Dizziness
Vertigo
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ziska?

Dec 16, 2021
Dr. Ziska is very knowledgeable and dedicated. She has helped me with complex health issue that many other providers dismissed and ignored. Dr. Ziska shows that you really matter to her, and that your health is the most important concern in the examination room. She listens carefully and treats her patients with respect and care, not looking at the clock like many other providers do. She follows up with the latest research. She is very honest in her interactions. Dr. Ziska is young, but I prefer her dedication and enthusiasm to heal her patients than a jaded provider with many years of experience. I have switched 7 or more providers until I found her and really hope she does not move because she is a keeper!
— Dec 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ziska to family and friends

Dr. Ziska's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ziska

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO.

About Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104204247
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ziska has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ziska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziska.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rachael Ziska, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.