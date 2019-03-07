Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health West Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Raffle works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Terre Haute Ear Nose Throat & Allergy1429 N 6th St Fl 3, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (800) 283-1056
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 254, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 926-1056
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Rachael Raffle! Had a wonderful experience. Now I refer all my family and friends.
About Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD
- Otolaryngic Allergy
- English
- 1861813776
Education & Certifications
- USC Keck Sch of Med Los Angeles County Med Ctr
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
