Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD

Otolaryngic Allergy
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health West Hospital and Union Hospital.

Dr. Raffle works at Ascension Medical Group Terre Haute Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Terre Haute Ear Nose Throat & Allergy
    1429 N 6th St Fl 3, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 283-1056
    Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy
    1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 254, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-1056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iu Health West Hospital
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Chronic Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis
Tinnitus
Chronic Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis

Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2019
    Highly recommend Dr. Rachael Raffle! Had a wonderful experience. Now I refer all my family and friends.
    Becca in Indianapolis, IN — Mar 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngic Allergy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861813776
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • USC Keck Sch of Med Los Angeles County Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raffle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raffle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raffle has seen patients for Tinnitus, Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raffle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

