Overview

Dr. Rachael Raffle, MD is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health West Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Raffle works at Ascension Medical Group Terre Haute Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.