Overview

Dr. Rachael Murphy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at The Murphy Clinic in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.