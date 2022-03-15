Dr. Mergenmeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachael Mergenmeier, DO
Dr. Rachael Mergenmeier, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Care Atc At Mckelvey Park3165 McKelvey Rd Ste 205, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (800) 993-8244
- 2 4601 Executive Centre Pkwy Ste 400, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (800) 993-8244
- Humana
I was said when our insurance changed now we have to find someone like her. Unfortunately we can’t. You never had a wait, she would explain things to you, and you knew she really had a passion for what she does.
About Dr. Rachael Mergenmeier, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Mergenmeier accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mergenmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mergenmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mergenmeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mergenmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mergenmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.