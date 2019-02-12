Dr. Rachael Delahoussaye-Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachael Delahoussaye-Shields, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachael Delahoussaye-Shields, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields works at
Locations
-
1
Louisiana State University Surgical Center Department of Ophthalmology9032 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-5700
-
2
Nia K Terezakis MD Apmc3800 Houma Blvd Ste 310, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-2997Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Office1441 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 400-5551Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields?
Dr. Delahoussaye and staff were absolutely wonderful. They went above and beyond during my appointment/procedure! I would HIGHLY recommend them to anyone!!!!!
About Dr. Rachael Delahoussaye-Shields, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316233422
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields works at
Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delahoussaye-Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.