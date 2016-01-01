See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Rachael Coleman, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachael Coleman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Coleman works at Exclusive Services in Blue Ash, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Exclusive Services
    11134 Luschek Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 827-9273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rachael Coleman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538137492
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coleman works at Exclusive Services in Blue Ash, OH. View the full address on Dr. Coleman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

