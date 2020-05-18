Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachael Cohen, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachael Cohen, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
1
Cooper Institute for Reproductive and Hormonal Disorders7447 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (856) 751-5575
2
Sincera Reproductive Medicine2591 Baglyos Cir Ste C-46B, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (215) 887-2010
3
Sincera Reproductive Medicine120 Valley Green Ln Ste 620, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 887-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is an excellent fertility doctor with an amazing bedside manner, rare to find a doctor with both. She is compassionate, willing to try different things to help you achieve success, and never makes you feel rushed through an appointment. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Rachael Cohen, DO
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Spanish
- 1649447541
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
