Dr. Bloomfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachael Bloomfield, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachael Bloomfield, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Bloomfield works at
Locations
Coral Springs - Fresenius Office850 Riverside Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 345-4333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloomfield has given us back our faith in the healthcare system. Her and her staff, especially Robyn, have gone above and beyond our expectations to provide excellent , well thought out health services like none we have experienced before. Dr. Bloomfield, Thank you for truly caring !!!
About Dr. Rachael Bloomfield, DO
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian and Spanish
- 1245262575
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center Fitzgerald
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloomfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomfield has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bloomfield speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomfield.
