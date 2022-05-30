See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rabun Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Fox works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic
    3831 Piper St Ste S220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 563-3145
    Orthoalaska
    3801 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 562-2277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rabun Fox, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabun Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

