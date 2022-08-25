Dr. Rabindra Kitchener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabindra Kitchener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rabindra Kitchener, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Wayne HealthCare and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 114, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Sidney915 W Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Wayne HealthCare
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kitchener is the best. He listens and responds so I understood exactly what he was saying.
About Dr. Rabindra Kitchener, MD
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Daniel Drake Memorial Hospital
- Bangalore University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitchener accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kitchener using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kitchener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitchener has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Vertigo and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kitchener speaks Hindi.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchener.
