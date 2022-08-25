See All Neurologists in Troy, OH
Dr. Rabindra Kitchener, MD

Neurology
4 (62)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rabindra Kitchener, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Wayne HealthCare and Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kitchener works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Troy, OH with other offices in Sidney, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Vertigo and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Road 25A Ste 114, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Sidney
    915 W Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Wayne HealthCare
  • Wilson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Rabindra Kitchener, MD

    • Neurology
    • 57 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    • 1114922333
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Daniel Drake Memorial Hospital
    • Bangalore University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabindra Kitchener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kitchener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kitchener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kitchener has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Vertigo and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitchener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitchener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

