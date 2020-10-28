Dr. Girdhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabindra Girdhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabindra Girdhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Girdhar works at
Locations
Shadyside Psychological Services5200 Centre Ave Ste 514, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2121
Upmc Shadyside5230 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2458
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome...took time to explain everything very well. I have to say it was one of my best experiences with a doctor. Now my wife is going to start to go to him also.
About Dr. Rabindra Girdhar, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245236405
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girdhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girdhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girdhar works at
Dr. Girdhar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girdhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Girdhar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girdhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girdhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girdhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.