Dr. Rabindra Braganza, MD
Dr. Rabindra Braganza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Braganza was excellent with my 5yo. He attentively answered her many questions with respect and joy. He took time to explain to me the different treatment options and his logic behind each. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Rabindra Braganza, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Braganza has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braganza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
