Overview

Dr. Rabindra Braganza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Braganza works at Sansum Clinic Urology in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.