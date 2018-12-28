Dr. Rabinder Bhogal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhogal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabinder Bhogal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabinder Bhogal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Locations
Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group5959 Truxtun Ave Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. My first visit to his office was a great. Helpful and knowledgeable staff. Scheduled my procedure with accuracy and explained all the steps with clarity. The day of the procedure, from the moment I arrived to the Truxton Surgery Center for my procedure and was treated with kindness by a fantastic group of professionals. From the receptionist to the discharge nurses, a great experience. Dr. Bhogal was professional and courteuos, explained everything to me with excellent bed manners.
About Dr. Rabinder Bhogal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194730994
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Brooklyn Med Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhogal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhogal has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Abdominal Pain and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhogal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
