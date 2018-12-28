Overview

Dr. Rabinder Bhogal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Bhogal works at Kern Gastroenterlgy Medical Grp in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Abdominal Pain and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.