Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinder Bhatti, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rabinder Bhatti, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prc Associates LLC761 Stirling Center Pl, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 732-7682Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alliance Mri of Florida2720 Rebecca Ln Ste 104, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 456-1160
-
3
Prc Associates1545 Hand Ave Ste A1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 274-2977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Samuel M. Edwards M D P A750 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 740-1123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatti?
I found Dr Bhatti very concerned about my pain level and my everyday manner in which I could function due to the pain. The office staff are hardworking and sometimes overwhelmed but I can say they do a good job
About Dr. Rabinder Bhatti, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Punjabi
- 1275709818
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatti accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatti speaks Punjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.