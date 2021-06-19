See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Rabinder Bhatti, DO

Pain Medicine
1.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rabinder Bhatti, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. 

Dr. Bhatti works at Prc Associates LLC in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Ormond Beach, FL and Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prc Associates LLC
    761 Stirling Center Pl, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 732-7682
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alliance Mri of Florida
    2720 Rebecca Ln Ste 104, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 456-1160
  3. 3
    Prc Associates
    1545 Hand Ave Ste A1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 274-2977
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Samuel M. Edwards M D P A
    750 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 740-1123

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 19, 2021
    I found Dr Bhatti very concerned about my pain level and my everyday manner in which I could function due to the pain. The office staff are hardworking and sometimes overwhelmed but I can say they do a good job
    Patient — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Rabinder Bhatti, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275709818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatti has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

