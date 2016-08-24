Overview

Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Rahmani works at ODA Primary Health Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.