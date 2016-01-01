Dr. Niroula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabin Niroula, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabin Niroula, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-4001
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rabin Niroula, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255561551
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
