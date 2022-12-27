Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizrahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Mizrahi works at
Locations
St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 491-9000
Rory J Friedman Dpm1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 508, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 437-1882
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had two recent emergency visits to St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach, where Dr. Mizrahi was the primary OBGYN in charge of her care. He was always available and took the time to explain (in laymen's terms) what was going on with my daughter . He was very honest, genuinely seemed to care about her well-being, and each different time I saw him he recalled everything that was going on with her without even having to refer to his charts. I was impressed with him as a person and a doctor.
About Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1124124920
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizrahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizrahi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizrahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizrahi works at
Dr. Mizrahi has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizrahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mizrahi speaks Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizrahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizrahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizrahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizrahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.