Dr. Rabin Khetrapal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Khetrapal works at Fremont Primary Care in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.