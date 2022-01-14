Dr. Rabii Madi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabii Madi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabii Madi, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madi?
Thanks to Dr. Madi, I am still well and alive today. God bless you Dr. Madi!
About Dr. Rabii Madi, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Russian
- 1831299726
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- American University Of Beirut
- Kursk State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madi works at
Dr. Madi has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Madi speaks Arabic, French and Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Madi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.