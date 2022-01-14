Overview

Dr. Rabii Madi, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Madi works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.