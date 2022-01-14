See All Urologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Rabii Madi, MD

Urologic Oncology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rabii Madi, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Madi works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2022
    Thanks to Dr. Madi, I am still well and alive today. God bless you Dr. Madi!
    Giorgio Marciano — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Rabii Madi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1831299726
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Residency
    • American University Of Beirut
    Medical Education
    • Kursk State Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabii Madi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madi works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Madi’s profile.

    Dr. Madi has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Madi speaks Arabic, French and Russian.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Madi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

